NNA – Sidon – Hostile aircraft carried out two air raids on the Ghazieh area, south of the city of Sidon, for the first time since the outbreak of war on the southern Lebanese border.

Plumes of smoke were seen covering the sky of the area.

Ambulance teams and vehicles rushed to the site of the two air raids, while it has not yet been determined whether a car or a center was targeted.

=============== L.Y