Kelce was seen yelling at his head coach, Andy Reid, during the Super Bowl.

The incident between the two Chiefs has become an Internet meme.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The New York City Department of Transportation used the ‘Furious Travis Kelce’ meme as part of a political statement recently on social media, pushing its anti-car and pro-cookout agendas.

Kelce was caught yelling at his head coach Andy Reid during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory after being on the sidelines of a play in which teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled against the 49ers.

Kelce was visibly upset at not being able to help his team and took it out on Reid. The tight end apologized for his actions against Reid after the game, which the 65-year-old head coach accepted.

The court of public opinion against Kelce has been much harsher than Reid, with some saying the 34-year-old’s actions are a “red flag” to his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Several messages have been posted in all caps with Kelce yelling at Reid to make some kind of funny or direct statement. New York City’s use of DOT was met with heavy criticism as most New Yorkers do not want more congestion due to cars.

The New York City Department of Transportation posted this message on social media last week using the Kelce meme.

Kelce yelling at Reid was criticized at the time and many believed the tight end was in the wrong.

Kelce apologized to Reid and the two have been seen together peacefully after the game.

Some New York City restaurants have opted for approved outdoor dining areas that take up street space and leave narrower lanes for cars.

Outdoor dining sheds became popular in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as COVID-19 protocols eased, the additional business restaurants have gained from outdoor dining areas has made most unwilling to eliminate them. The DOT supports those restaurants, while other members of local government disapprove.

“Instead of focusing on filling potholes and installing speed bumps in a timely manner, the DOT would rather tweet nonsense that New Yorkers don’t give a damn about,” New York City Councilman Robert Holden said on X.” “The Department of Transportation Alternatives needs a major change in leadership.”

Kelce and Reid have been seen together without any animosity since the incident on the sideline, and the tight end did not lose any playing time for his actions.

Kelce has played with Reid since he was drafted in 2013. The pair have won three Super Bowls together.