Abbey Clancy shows off her abs at the gym after finishing her workout at The Hiit House – where a single one-to-one class will set you back £80

Abbey Clancy showed off her washboard abs after finishing her workout at The Hiit House, where a single one-on-one class will set you back £80.

The Liverpool model, 38, looked hot and bothered as she posed in the gym with dumbbells and weights surrounding her on the floor.

Abbey was wearing black high-waisted leggings and black sneakers, and red punching bags were hanging on the wall behind her.

Abbey tagged the gym next to her flexed arms in the selfie she shared on her Instagram Story for her 779,000 followers to see.

The mother-of-four shares daughters Sophia Ruby, 12, and Liberty Rose, 8, and sons Johnny, 6, and Jack, four, with her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch.

It comes after Abbey revealed she was left ‘crying hysterically’ after starting to feel numb from the waist down amid a terrifying health scare.

She was convinced she was suffering from something threatening and visited a multiple sclerosis specialist… who revealed that her jeans were too tight.

Talking about the newlyweds podcast With Peter, Abbey said: “When I wore these jeans, they were so tight they stopped the blood where I was sitting.”

Abbey Googled her symptoms and the symptoms matched those of the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, movement, sensation or balance in your arms or legs, according to the NHS website.

The Britain’s Next Top Model runner-up and the former English footballer have their own podcast: The Therapy Crouch.

Abbey also hosts the reality show Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes, in which the model hides behind the doors of stylish, exclusive homes in the UK and Europe to meet glamorous and successful British women who share her passion for interior design. .