‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star’s Old Home Now at Center of Fracking Fraudster Drama

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In the civil justice system, business fraud offenses are considered especially heinous. But the actors who play dedicated NYPD detectives can’t possibly know that one of their luxury condos will end up in the hands of a Georgian swindler. This is his story.

Law & Order: SVU star Chris Meloni’s old flat in New York City is now at the center of some serious legal drama. It’s become the hideout for a fracking industry fraudster who duped a business partner in Texas, lost a court case there, and has been dodging the $1 million judgment for so long that he now owes three times that.

David Sepiachvili and Natalia Sapir Antonni bought the actor’s Midtown Manhattan condo for $8.15 million eight years ago, according to the Observer. But on Friday, a scorned Russian investor named Nikolay Rastorguev sued the pair in New York state court, saying that Sepiachvili is now playing shell games to avoid losing the massive four-bedroom flat on prime real estate located just a block from Carnegie Hall.

Read more at The Daily Beast.