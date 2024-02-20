Love Island All Stars final 2024 LIVE: Exes Molly and Callum set to face off in last showdown as favourites to win £50,000 prize revealed

Georgia Harrison

AGE: 29

SERIES: 3

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? This is the last year of my 20s, so I want to go to the Village and have some fun and hopefully meet someone I can fall in love with. I am lucky in the sense that I have everything I could want in my life, apart from love.

If you had to choose your best Islanders from series 1 to 10 to pair up with, who would they be and why? Chris Taylor, he’s hilarious and what I’m most attracted to is a man who can make me laugh. What a fun guy and like I said, I’m looking for someone to do TikTok with so I think I’d be up for that kind of thing!

Georgia Steel

AGE: 25

SERIES: 4

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? I’m 25 years old, I have a house, a cat, a nice car. I have everything in life except a boyfriend, so why not let him go?

You have been brave and honest in opening up about being scammed by an ex-partner. How has this experience impacted the way you approach dating now?

I take that experience as a really positive reflection now. I see it as something I had to go through to become stronger and learn things in life so I can learn what I want in my next partner.

Molly Smith

AGE: 29

SERIES: 6

What do you need to know? Molly entered her season as a Casa Amor bombshell and managed to catch the attention of Callum Jones.

She is believed to have ended her relationship with Callum after three years because she “wanted to commit”, but the offer apparently did not come.

tom clare

AGE: 24

SERIES: 9

Why do you return to the Villa?

I found love last time, so I’m back and ready to try again.

What will you do differently this time?

Last time I did exactly what I wanted and got the girl I wanted, so no, I wouldn’t do anything different.

Why do you think the Villa is the perfect place to find love?

When you are with someone 24/7, you really get to know them. It can be such a strange environment that you really get to know someone in a short space of time. It’s Love Island, it’s the best place!

Jess Gale

AGE: 24

SERIES: 6

Why are you returning to the villa?

‘This time I feel more mature and focused, ready to find my future husband. I’m ready now, we’ve had so much fun over the last few years that I’m ready to share my life with someone other than Eve.’