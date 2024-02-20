Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    News

    Russian Chopper Pilot Who Defected to Ukraine Found Dead in Spain

    By

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Russian Chopper Pilot Who Defected to Ukraine Found Dead in Spain

    NurPhoto/Getty Images

    The Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine last year by flying a military Mi-8 helicopter across the shared border has been found dead in Spain—months after the government he abandoned swore it would seek revenge.

    Maksim Kuzminov briefly captured the world’s attention last summer when it initially seemed as if his chopper had simply disappeared, only for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate to reveal that it had secretly been plotting his defection for six months and arranging for his family’s safe escape from Russia.

    At a press conference, Kuzminov recalled how he tricked his two crew members but managed to stop them from killing him mid-flight because he was the only one able to keep the aircraft from crashing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    2GB host Ben Fordham calls out property investor who accused Gen Z of being ‘entitled’ and ‘lazy’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Introducing Malia Ann! Obama’s film director daughter is using her middle name at Sundance in a bid to shake off nepo baby stigma

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

    Feb 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    2GB host Ben Fordham calls out property investor who accused Gen Z of being ‘entitled’ and ‘lazy’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Introducing Malia Ann! Obama’s film director daughter is using her middle name at Sundance in a bid to shake off nepo baby stigma

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    American admits rape, murder of US tourists at German castle

    Feb 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy