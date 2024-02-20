Maura Higgins exudes glamour in a shimmering silver embellished gown as she attends Oh Polly’s London Fashion Week show

<!–

Maura Higgins showed off her glamorous sense of style at the Oh Polly show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The TV personality, 33, was a vision of beauty as she posed for stunning photos in a sparkly silver embellished strapless dress that showed off her incredible figure.

Maura elevated her height with a pair of strappy heels and accessorized them with delicate gold jewelry.

She was photographed enjoying a cocktail and chatting with a friend while sitting front row to watch the show.

In keeping with Oh Polly’s signature aesthetic, the evening’s programming included mini dresses, custom-developed floral appliqué styles and exquisite hand-embellished designs.

Maura was seen wearing a runway-unseen dress, designed exclusively at Oh Polly’s London atelier and adorned with sparkling ball-like mirror embellishments that sparkled under the spotlight.

An Oh Polly spokesperson said: “We were delighted to welcome the radiant Maura Higgins to our exclusive Oh Polly show.

“Embodiing the essence of sophistication, her grace and style perfectly encapsulated the spirit of our exclusive collection presented on the runway that evening.”

This year’s London Fashion Week began on Friday and ends on Tuesday.

It comes after Maura confirmed she is dating Hollywood stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton.

The former Love Island star revealed she had found love again on The Late Late Show on Saturday night.

Host Patrick Kielty said: “The last time you were on this show, you were single and ready to mingle.”

Maura proudly replied: ‘I’m not single anymore. Very happy relationship’ as the audience cheered.

She sported flawless tan makeup with a touch of nude lipstick, while her brunette locks were styled into a curly bun.

She then revealed that her boyfriend was sitting in the studio audience to support her and said: “It is.” She is somewhere.

Patrick then joked: “He’s a good looking demon, I’m not going to lie,” which made Maura smile: “Oh, he is.”

Bobby and Maura were first romantically linked after they were first spotted on a date in London in May.

The pair were then seen enjoying several passionate kisses while on holiday together in Ibiza in June.

They have also been regularly posting flirty comments to each other on their respective Instagrams.

Bobby is a successful stuntman who has acted in several films and has regularly played Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double for a decade.

Maura has previously dated Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, as well as her Love Island co-stars Christopher Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.