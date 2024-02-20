Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    News

    Nancy Mace Fires Back at ‘Loser’ Kevin McCarthy for Saying She Needs to ‘Straighten Out Her Life’

    By

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Nancy Mace Fires Back at ‘Loser’ Kevin McCarthy for Saying She Needs to ‘Straighten Out Her Life’

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) railed against former Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the former House speaker mocked her inability to keep her D.C. office staffed, saying she needs “help to straighten out her life.”

    Mace, one of the eight House Republicans who helped oust McCarthy from the speakership, responded by posting a video on social media calling the ex-GOP leader a “loser” and “disgraced former speaker,” urging her followers to donate to her re-election campaign.

    During a visit to Capitol Hill last week, McCarthy—who left Congress late last year—took pointed swipes at some of the hardline GOP lawmakers who pushed him out of House leadership, including Mace. Meanwhile, the South Carolina lawmaker faces a tough primary challenge that includes her former chief of staff.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    2GB host Ben Fordham calls out property investor who accused Gen Z of being ‘entitled’ and ‘lazy’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Introducing Malia Ann! Obama’s film director daughter is using her middle name at Sundance in a bid to shake off nepo baby stigma

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

    Feb 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    2GB host Ben Fordham calls out property investor who accused Gen Z of being ‘entitled’ and ‘lazy’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Introducing Malia Ann! Obama’s film director daughter is using her middle name at Sundance in a bid to shake off nepo baby stigma

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    American admits rape, murder of US tourists at German castle

    Feb 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy