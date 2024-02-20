Nancy Mace Fires Back at ‘Loser’ Kevin McCarthy for Saying She Needs to ‘Straighten Out Her Life’

Drew Angerer/Getty

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) railed against former Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the former House speaker mocked her inability to keep her D.C. office staffed, saying she needs “help to straighten out her life.”

Mace, one of the eight House Republicans who helped oust McCarthy from the speakership, responded by posting a video on social media calling the ex-GOP leader a “loser” and “disgraced former speaker,” urging her followers to donate to her re-election campaign.

During a visit to Capitol Hill last week, McCarthy—who left Congress late last year—took pointed swipes at some of the hardline GOP lawmakers who pushed him out of House leadership, including Mace. Meanwhile, the South Carolina lawmaker faces a tough primary challenge that includes her former chief of staff.

Read more at The Daily Beast.