Callum Turner makes a stylish appearance at the Burberry show WITHOUT his new girlfriend Dua Lipa during London Fashion Week

Callum Turner made a solo appearance at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week on Monday, with his new girlfriend Dua Lipa noticeably missing.

The actor, 34, and the singer, 28, have attracted attention since they went public with their romance last month.

After putting on a charming display at Sunday’s BAFTAs at the Royal Festival Hall, Callum stepped out alone for the star-studded fashion show.

The star kept it casual in an all-black ensemble consisting of a sweater, baggy pants, and an oversized coat.

Callum was one of many stars spotted at the show in Victoria Park, east London, as Dame Joanna Lumley and Cara Delevingne also attended.

Dua and Callum looked loved up as ever as they shared loving glances while leaving British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s BAFTA after-party at Annabel’s on Sunday, just days after the Houdini singer was photographed hugging Callum’s mother during what appeared to be a healthy first meeting. .

Yesterday, they held hands as they walked to the waiting car after spending the entire night partying at the star-studded bash.

Dua looked stunning in a sheer black lace dress that had a feather trim.While Callum, 34, cut a typically dapper figure in a smart black suit and tie as he shared a loving look with his girlfriend.

Callum and Dua only confirmed their romance in January, during a very public display of affection in Los Angeles.

The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other after a dinner date just weeks after they were first linked.

News of their rumored relationship broke when the two stars were seen getting cozy at a party in Beverly Hills for their show Masters of the Air.

In images obtained by TMZThe pop star slow danced with The Boys in the Boat star at the star-studded evening.

An informant said Page six: “It’s new, but they’re mad at each other… She was at the premiere to support him.”

Dua and Callum looked as in love as ever as they shared loving glances while leaving the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTA after-party at Annabel's on Sunday (pictured).

The couple were seen with their faces close together, although it was unclear if they kissed during the interlude.

Leaving the party, Callum was asked if he and Dua were a couple, and instead of denying it, he added fuel to the fire by remaining sheepishly silent.

Prior to Callum’s acting career, at age 17 his chiseled good looks caught the attention of a model scout, however it wasn’t the big break he needed.

In his early 20s, he was back on the farm with his mother, working in a basement shop and smoking cannabis to relieve boredom.

“I was like a real addict,” he later admitted. “I definitely missed four years of my life.”

A decade later, Callum has seriously improved his acting.

Despite there being no formal theater training on her CV, she has finally hit it big and become one of the UK’s biggest pop stars.

Callum and Dua only confirmed their romance in January, during a very public display of affection in Los Angeles. The couple photographed last night at the BAFTAs.

While Callum’s rise to stardom came only recently, Dua has been on the scene for years. Pictured performing at the Grammy Awards.

Callum previously revealed that it was Rosemary who gave him his love of cinema and inspired him to become an actor. Photographed in January, with Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, for a screening of Masters of the Air.

Meanwhile, Dua was born in London in 1995 to Kosovo Albanian parents who fled conflict and political instability in the Balkans.

He has often proudly referenced his Albanian origins on Instagram and in press interviews.

The star also enjoys family trips to the country and takes part in traditions such as balancing a glass on her head while dancing.

Dua was granted citizenship in Albania in November 2022, ahead of the 110th anniversary of Albania’s independence from the Ottoman Empire.