‘Entitled’ bride is furious as only seven guests RSVP to her glamorous destination wedding – but there’s a good reason why

A bride is furious after 141 of her guests refused to attend her expensive destination wedding – but her fiery rant has led to her being labeled “entitled” and “crazy”.

Sara shared her story on Facebook after receiving a surprisingly low number of RSVPs.

The American bride-to-be addressed her guests and claimed their antics showed how little they “really” cared about her and her fiancé.

‘When we invited our friends and family to our destination wedding in Thailand, only nine people RSVPed. Out of 150!!! Okay, I get it, paying $3000 to share my special day is too much for some of you. I would pay for yours, but it doesn’t matter.

‘But then, when we changed the wedding to be in Hawaii, so it would be accessible to everyone, only seven of you RSVPed? It costs less but you want to come less? Is that what you think of me? Can’t you spend $2,000 to come share our happiness?

Sara said she was willing to take drastic measures to make up for the lack of respect she had been shown.

‘I’m tempted to run away and not let any of you be a part of our happiest day. That’s it guys, you have three days to respond to our e-invites or we’ll remove you from Facebook, and then good luck moving on with our lives.

And don’t get me started on the record: only the cheap stuff is gone, I swear I thought I had better friends.

‘[My husband] and I ask you to reconsider.’

Her post went viral in a “wedding shaming” group, with thousands of people horrified by her rant.

“People who get married abroad have chosen not to have guests at their wedding,” one of them said.

“I wouldn’t spend a fifth of that.” Maybe a tenth for my best friends, but no gift,” admitted another.

‘Judging friendships by how much money they spend on you really hits the bottom of the barrel. I wonder if she even has a real friend. “Probably all the idiots who pretend to laugh at her titled stories,” one man wrote.

“I wouldn’t spend $2,000 to go to any wedding. “If I spend that kind of money, I’m doing something for myself,” said one.

‘Don’t you understand that people have jobs and kids or do you just not want to spend thousands of dollars on someone else’s wedding?’ a woman asked.

“If I were your friend, I’d save you a job and unfriend me after reading that,” admitted another.