Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

Fox News is absolutely in “love” with basketball legend Charles Barkley for slamming San Francisco as a city of “homeless crooks,” seemingly trumpeting the conservative cable giant’s narrative that the liberal-led city is a dystopian haven of crime and filth.

The network’s newfound admiration for the Inside the NBA star and part-time CNN host, meanwhile, comes just months after Fox stars told Barkley to “go to hell” for taking aim at the “assholes” pushing a boycott of Bud Light over its brief ad partnership with a transgender influencer.

During Sunday night’s broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game, Barkley took a shot at San Francisco out of nowhere. Commenting about the icy conditions in Indianapolis, where the game was being played, Barkley wondered: “If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?”

