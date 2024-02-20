Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

    Fox News is absolutely in “love” with basketball legend Charles Barkley for slamming San Francisco as a city of “homeless crooks,” seemingly trumpeting the conservative cable giant’s narrative that the liberal-led city is a dystopian haven of crime and filth.

    The network’s newfound admiration for the Inside the NBA star and part-time CNN host, meanwhile, comes just months after Fox stars told Barkley to “go to hell” for taking aim at the “assholes” pushing a boycott of Bud Light over its brief ad partnership with a transgender influencer.

    During Sunday night’s broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game, Barkley took a shot at San Francisco out of nowhere. Commenting about the icy conditions in Indianapolis, where the game was being played, Barkley wondered: “If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

