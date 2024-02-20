Jason and Travis Kelce Weigh in on Kansas City Parade Shooting

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Travis and Jason Kelce used their popular podcast on Monday to address last week’s tragic shooting during Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration parade that left one dead and 22 injured, urging their fans to donate to the victims.

Ahead of the Wednesday release of their latest New Heights episode, the two NFL stars dropped a short clip on Monday to explain that it “didn’t feel right” to move forward with the show without discussing the post-parade mass shooting.

“Our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try and celebrate the community,” Jason said. “It’s unfortunate and deeply tragic—the events that occurred.”

