Carrie Bickmore says she regrets taking her daughter Adelaide, five, to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in Melbourne

Carrie Bickmore has shared her regret about taking her five-year-old daughter to Taylor Swift’s Australian Eras tour in Melbourne.

The TV star, 43, attended the global megastar’s first concert Down Under at the MCG on Friday night with daughters Evie, eight, and Adelaide, five.

However, he admitted that he slightly regrets taking his youngest daughter, Adelaide, to the long-awaited concert because she slept until the end.

appearing in Hughesy, Ed and Erin from 2DAY FM On Tuesday, Carrie confessed: ‘I still haven’t decided if it was a good idea or not.

‘I’ll be honest, the youngest one didn’t last until the end. She slept with me for the last hour and a half.

Carrie was jokingly asked if she considered “giving [Adelaide’s] ticket to another person and let them sleep on the esplanade” in the midst of a very high demand for tickets.

Carrie responded laughing: ‘Waking up that sleeping lion wouldn’t have been a good idea! To be honest, no security guard would want to deal with her.

‘To be honest, I thought about it the whole time because I had every person in my life asking for tickets! “I wanted the girls to experience it together and I’m so glad we did.”

However, Carrie insisted that she is still very happy to have taken her two daughters, who she shares with her ex Chris Walker, to experience the concert together.

Sue gushed: ‘But even [Adelaide fell asleep], the pure joy I saw on their faces, quite genuinely. Obviously, when you go to a concert that you’re passionate about, you feel that joy, but since I like Taylor but I’m not a crazy Swiftie like them, when I got there, I just went with the flow.

‘It was phenomenal. She was crying looking at them! They know every lyric to every song, it was amazing! “Everyone was so generous, friendly and excited, as the crowd is, it was a really lovely experience.”

Carrie shares her two daughters with her ex Chris Walker (all pictured). She also had an older son, Ollie, 16, with her late husband Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010.

Over the weekend, Carrie shared videos and photos of her fun-filled night watching Taylor perform on Instagram.

In the snaps, she showed off her incredible figure in a black bustier and tight jeans as she danced the night away.

Carrie finished her stylish ensemble with a pair of studded sandals and carried her essentials in a small black backpack.

She first wore a pair of black sunglasses, but then swapped them for bright pink heart glasses with “Swiftie mum” written on them in white pen.

She smiled from ear to ear as she shared a series of photos with her friends outside the MCG as they gathered just hours before the show.

In an accompanying caption, she joked about her outfit: ‘Super Bowl Tay Tay Era.’ When you’ve been too busy helping your kids with their outfits and you have to improvise on the day.’

Taylor performed three shows at the MCG on February 16, 17 and 18 and has now headed to Sydney for four concerts at the Accor Stadium on February 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Tour organizers have shared their concern about the estimated 15,000 fans who will turn up to the pop star’s sold-out shows despite not having tickets.

Hundreds of fans were seen gathering outside the MCG and trying to listen to the concert, despite not having tickets, as Swiftie mania took over the venue.

Ahead of the Sydney shows, Venues NSW warned fans without tickets to stay away from Accor Stadium to avoid crowd management issues, The Daily Telegraph reported.

A spokesperson said fans who missed out should not try to “soak up the atmosphere” outside as they probably won’t hear any songs anyway.

Meanwhile, Transport NSW co-ordinator-general Howard Collins said the city was “preparing for the inevitable”.

“What we find in other popular music venues where people can’t get tickets is that people just show up to soak up the atmosphere, and they can’t be stopped other than to manage the crowds,” he said.

“We are not encouraging fans without tickets to attend, but part of our contingency plan is to allow more people who do not have tickets to travel.”

But despite warnings from the NSW government, businesses are said to be rolling out the welcome mat for all Taylor fans, regardless of whether they have tickets.

Business Sydney chief executive Paul Nicolaou said: “Regardless of the status of their entry, Sydney must put up the welcome sign for Swifties because they will all make a contribution to our city in some way.”