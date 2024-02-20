Manhunt on for 11-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Missed School Bus

Polk County Sheriff

An 11-year-old Texas girl vanished when she should have been on her way to catch a school bus last week—and police are questioning the last person to see her, a man who lived in a camper behind her home.

“I’m hoping and praying that she is still alive,” Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said at a press conference Sunday.

Audrii Cunningham went missing around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday morning in Livingston, about an hour from Houston, police believe. She never got on the bus and didn’t show up at school. Her family called police when she didn’t return home.

