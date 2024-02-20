GoDaddy Billionaire Dishes About His 4-Day Psychedelic Trip

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

In 2018, GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons was sitting with two self-styled shamans in Hawaii, one of whom had brewed a small pot of psilocybin tea. The pot held three cups, enough for three people, but Parsons was feeling indulgent. He drank the entire vessel, down to the drop. Then he ate the tea bags.

“I was sailing,” the billionaire says.

Psychedelics have become a clichéd pastime for the ultra-rich, with Elon Musk and Google founder Sergey Brin reportedly among the devotees.

Read more at The Daily Beast.