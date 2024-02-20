Adele explains why she looks annoyed in THAT viral NBA meme – as she DENIES having work done on her ‘naturally big’ lips: ‘I don’t need filler’

Adele finally explained that viral meme on the court at an NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, two years ago.

During her residential show in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the 35-year-old singer spoke to the crowd and explained why she seemed to be in a bad mood during the basketball game.

She intentionally ignored the camera at the February 2022 match because she was “so upset,” she told the audience at her Weekends with Adele concert, according to a TikTok video recorded by a fan.

‘Remember that viral meme where I looked like I didn’t give a damn?

“I’d like to give a little context on that meme,” explained the 16-time Grammy winner, who is often “memeized” and praised by her fans for her carefree appearance and honest responses.

She said she realized she would attract attention but wanted to be left alone.

‘I know it sounds crazy, but I don’t really like being famous, do I?’ Obviously, I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game and you’re asking for it. Whatever.’

She recalled focusing on the players while her boyfriend, the sports agent, chatted with other people.

‘Rich [Paul] “I was working in the room and, you know, talking to other players and people,” he said. ‘It was good. I did not care.

“To be honest, I was there alone, looking for Michael Jordan,” she joked.

The Easy On Me hitmaker said that was when a camera crew approached her.

“But the people with the camera came up and asked me twice,” he said.

“They said, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?” I said, “Please don’t do it. I just canceled [my] Vegas [residency]. I really don’t want to be [on camera]”he recalled.

However, the camera crew continued filming her.

Despite her refusal, Adele said: “They came back and filmed me.”

She then referenced some comments from fans about how it looked like she got the job done and explained that she was just pouting about the situation.

“The reason my lips looked like they had filler…” she began before insisting that she has “naturally big lips” and doesn’t “need” any cosmetic procedures.

“The reason he seemed like a different person was because he was in a bad mood,” he explained.

“Because I thought, ‘These motherfuckers are back and they’re filming me against my will,’” she said, adding that she didn’t know she was being filmed for television and that moment would go viral the way it did. she did.

“I just wanted to give a little context,” he concluded. ‘Because I was ignoring looking everywhere except at the camera.

“I was very angry because I asked not to be filmed,” he said. “But I guess I was asking that on the way.”

He later joked: Plus my face is very memeable. I can’t help it.

Her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, will continue to take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through June 15.

He will then play 10 nights in Germany at Munich’s Messe Munchen open-air stadium.