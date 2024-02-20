Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Authors of Color Say They've Been Hit by More Review-Bombing

    Authors of Color Say They've Been Hit by More Review-Bombing

    The author space on social media blew up last week after a fresh wave of review-bombing targeted debut authors’ books.

    The latest campaign came after writer Cait Corrain broke her silence in an interview with The Daily Beast after she was exposed writing negative reviews that mostly impacted authors of color.

    Corrain, a white author who was supposed to make her novel-writing debut this year, attributed her antics to psychosis-induced substance abuse. However, her colleagues are not buying the reasoning, with many saying it’s hard to bounce back—professionally and emotionally—from being targeted in an industry that nurtures systemic racism.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

