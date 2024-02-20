Camila Mendes shows off little black dress with front cutouts on Instagram as Riverdale star promotes projects

The 29-year-old actress wore a Sandy Liang mini dress that featured cutouts on the front along with mother-of-pearl buttons.

The Riverdale star completed her look with cherry red Reformation heels and had her long black hair down in soft curls below her shoulders.

The actress also wore the stunning dress while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Camila in her Instagram posts gave credit to her glam team, including hairstylist Lauren Palmer-Smith, makeup artist Jennifer Tioseco and fashion stylist Molly Dickson.

Camila can be seen in the Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy Upgraded which also stars 59-year-old Marisa Tomei.

The film follows ambitious art world intern Ana, played by Camila, who is put on a first-class plane seat where she meets a cute Englishman who mistakes her for his boss Claire, played by Marisa.

Lena Olin, Anthony Head and Saoirse-Monica Jackson also star in the film which premiered on February 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Camila will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Music, which she also stars in and was directed by her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, 31, who co-wrote the screenplay for Music with Dan Lagana.

Music is scheduled to premiere next month at SXSW 2024 before streaming April 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Camila, shown earlier this month in New York City, can be seen in the Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy Upgraded which also stars Marisa Tomei, 59.

Shannen Doherty, KJ Apa, Camila, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are shown in a still from an October 2019 episode of Riverdale.

Camila made her debut playing Veronica Lodge on The CW’s teen drama series Riverdale.

Riverdale began airing in January 2017 and its final episode aired in August 2023.

Camila’s film credits include: The New Romantic, The Perfect Date, Palm Springs, Dangerous Lies and Do Revenge.

He won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Scene Stealer in 2017 for his work on Riverdale.