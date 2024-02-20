Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    News

    Trump’s mountain of debt makes him a prime target for foreign autocrats to exploit, ex-national security advisor says

    By

    Feb 20, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Trump’s mountain of debt makes him a prime target for foreign autocrats to exploit, ex-national security advisor says

    John Bolton (left) and Donald Trump (right).

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Joe Raedle via Getty Images

    John Bolton says foreign autocrats may try to take advantage of Donald Trump’s growing debts.”They may be doing it already,” Bolton told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.The former president was hit with a $355 million penalty in a New York civil fraud case last week. 

    John Bolton says former President Donald Trump’s mounting debts could make him vulnerable to foreign manipulation.

    “He is consumed by these troubles, his family is consumed by them, and I think foreigners will try to take advantage of it one way or another,” Bolton told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki in an interview that aired Sunday.

    “They may be doing it already,” Bolton continued.

    The former national security advisor referenced an interview Russian leader Vladimir Putin gave last week, where he said that he’d prefer a second Biden administration over a Trump one.

    “President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually,” Trump said in response to Putin’s remarks.

    “He doesn’t want to have me. He wants Biden because he’s going to be given everything he wants, including Ukraine,” he told rallygoers in South Carolina.

    Bolton said he thought Trump getting elected would lead to “celebrations in the Kremlin.”

    “There’s no doubt about it because Putin thinks he’s an easy mark,” Bolton told Psaki.

    The former president is facing a growing pile of legal debts. Last week, Trump was hit with a $355 million penalty in a New York civil fraud case. He also owes $83.3 million in defamation damages to E. Jean Carroll, a writer he was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 1996.

    Trump’s growing financial woes have fuelled speculation that he might have to sell his assets and properties to raise money.

    On Saturday, Trump made a surprise appearance at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia, where he hawked a new line of $399 gold high-top sneakers.

    Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Evan Gershkovich appeal against the extension of his pre-trial detention is rejected by Moscow court as Wall Street Journal reporter faces spying charges in Russia

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    I quit my job and gave up a six-figure salary to become a spiritual healer for animals

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    $100,000 of goods were stolen from Home Depots across Florida in an organized self-checkout barcode switching scheme, the state’s attorney general says

    Feb 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Evan Gershkovich appeal against the extension of his pre-trial detention is rejected by Moscow court as Wall Street Journal reporter faces spying charges in Russia

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    I quit my job and gave up a six-figure salary to become a spiritual healer for animals

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    $100,000 of goods were stolen from Home Depots across Florida in an organized self-checkout barcode switching scheme, the state’s attorney general says

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    A cleaner is fighting back after she was fired for eating a leftover tuna sandwich she found in a law firm’s meeting room

    Feb 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy