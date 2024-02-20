Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    News

    Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka steps down in shock announcement

    By

    Feb 20, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka steps down in shock announcement

    Virgin Australia CEO to resign
    The move comes after a ‘strong’ first half of 2024

    By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 23:06 EST, February 19, 2024 | Updated: 11:12 PM EST, February 19, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka has announced she is stepping down from her role.

    The airline boss made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, the same day Virgin announced a return to profitability during the 2023 financial year and what they said was a “strong” first half of the 2024 financial year.

    ‘After almost four years of intensive work and transformation since the dual challenges of management and the onset of Covid-19, Jayne has decided that now is the right time to ensure succession is in place to take the company through a future IPO and beyond. ‘Virgin Australia said in a statement.

    “Virgin Australia’s Board of Directors will shortly begin a global search process for a new CEO.”

    Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka has announced she will step down from her role.

    Hrdlicka told staff in a letter that she was “grateful for the opportunity to be part of this very special culture.”

    It is unclear when his last day in the top job will be.

    More to come

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Evan Gershkovich appeal against the extension of his pre-trial detention is rejected by Moscow court as Wall Street Journal reporter faces spying charges in Russia

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    I quit my job and gave up a six-figure salary to become a spiritual healer for animals

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    $100,000 of goods were stolen from Home Depots across Florida in an organized self-checkout barcode switching scheme, the state’s attorney general says

    Feb 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Evan Gershkovich appeal against the extension of his pre-trial detention is rejected by Moscow court as Wall Street Journal reporter faces spying charges in Russia

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    I quit my job and gave up a six-figure salary to become a spiritual healer for animals

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    $100,000 of goods were stolen from Home Depots across Florida in an organized self-checkout barcode switching scheme, the state’s attorney general says

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    A cleaner is fighting back after she was fired for eating a leftover tuna sandwich she found in a law firm’s meeting room

    Feb 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy