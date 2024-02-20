Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka steps down in shock announcement

Virgin Australia CEO to resign

The move comes after a ‘strong’ first half of 2024

Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka has announced she is stepping down from her role.

The airline boss made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, the same day Virgin announced a return to profitability during the 2023 financial year and what they said was a “strong” first half of the 2024 financial year.

‘After almost four years of intensive work and transformation since the dual challenges of management and the onset of Covid-19, Jayne has decided that now is the right time to ensure succession is in place to take the company through a future IPO and beyond. ‘Virgin Australia said in a statement.

“Virgin Australia’s Board of Directors will shortly begin a global search process for a new CEO.”

Hrdlicka told staff in a letter that she was “grateful for the opportunity to be part of this very special culture.”

It is unclear when his last day in the top job will be.

More to come