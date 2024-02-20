America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Ramadhani Brothers win $250,000 grand prize with mentor Howie Mandel

The Ramadhani brothers were crowned champions of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League during Monday’s explosive two-hour finale episode on NBC.

The Tanzanian duo of Fadhili Ramadhani, 26, and Ibrahim Jobu, 36, known for their incredible arm strength and head-balancing act, took home the spin-off series’ inaugural trophy and its grand prize of $250,000.

The Ramadhani brothers hugged each other on stage and their mentor Howie Mandel, 68, rushed to congratulate them as golden confetti fell.

‘Ramadhani brothers, you are the champions!’ said host Terry Crews, 55.

“I’m so proud of you,” Howie said. ‘What you do is so dangerous, so inspiring. You deserve this. You are superstars! Stars of the world!’

Terry then gave Howie a ring for being the winning mentor on the show. Howie jokingly knelt down as Terry pulled out the ring box. Howie put on the ring and proudly showed it to the crowd.

The action-packed two-hour show began with a dazzling performance by the Ramadhani brothers and skaters Billy and Emily England of Las Vegas, while self-taught trapeze artist Aidan Bryant of Prince George, Virginia, a former AGT winner, spun from above of the audience. Returning contestant Brian Justin Crum and Loren Allred sang the opening song This Is The Greatest Show.

Simon Cowell, 64, said winning AGT: Fantasy League was about more than just the money.

“It’s being the best of the best,” Simon said. ‘They’ve all been brilliant but they’re also incredibly competitive. …To win this tonight, yeah, I’m not going to lie. That’s a big problem.’

Finalists performed riveting duets with returning AGT contestants and industry legends. Irvine, California singer Kodi Lee teamed up with singer Steven Sanchez performing his hit song Until I Found You. Kodi, who is legally blind and autistic, was dressed in white while playing the piano and amazed the crowd with his incredible musical skills.

“It was a great honor to perform with him,” Kodi said after their duet.

The show also included a lot of clips of Mel B. from her time on the show. Mel said he was happy to be back.

“I loved it,” Mel said.

“We’ve loved having you here,” Simon said. ‘I hate to admit it.’

‘Yeah!’ Mel said.

Country artist Drake Milligan, 25, took the stage singing his hit What I Couldn’t Forget. This was followed by the Chapel Hart singing trio performing You Can Have Him Jolene. The audience applauded as they sang.

The show also had a cute skit where it showed emojis to the judges and they had to guess which contestant they represented.

The Sainted Choir, from Charlotte, North Carolina, performed with Robin S, 61, and sang their hit song Show Me Love.

During the show, Howie commented that he liked how this version of the show gave them the opportunity to mentor the acts. Howie said Simon took it to another level and had his contestants come to his house.

“Simon’s tutoring is like a play date because everyone had to go to his house for tutoring,” Howie said.

“How come we’ve never been invited?” said Heidi Klum, 50.

Howie said Simon took it to another level and had his contestants come to his house.

Simon said he would be angry if one of his acts didn’t win.

South African dancer Musa Motha, who performed on crutches after losing a leg during his childhood to cancer, performed his duet with Britain’s Got Talent’s Calum Scott, 35, singing his hit You Are the Reason. Musa represented the emotions of the song with her moving dance.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to share the stage with you,” Calum told Musa when they finished. ‘This is just the beginning. It doesn’t matter what the outcome is for you. “You’re going to be a superstar.”

Musa told Calum that it was also “a dream come true” to perform with him.

In the audience were five members of the US Olympic team, including diving silver medalists Andrew Capobianco and Jess Parratto, silver medalist Adeline Gray, wrestling gold medalist Helen Maroulis and David Taylor. David participated in Shadow Ace of the Philippine shadow puppet act. Shadow Ace had the audience singing and laughing with his act.

“That was funny,” Simon said.

India’s Pack Drumline and V. Unbeatable dance team teamed up with legendary “queen of drums” Sheila E. and performed her hit song The Glamorous Life. The audience and judges gave them a standing ovation when they finished.

“This was a dream come true,” Sheila said when they were done. ‘Now we are family forever!’

Musa Motha finished in fifth place. He told the audience that he was grateful to be in the competition.

“Musa is the sweetest, the nicest and you are also very talented,” said Simon, who had Musa on his dream team. ‘You have a wonderful future ahead of you, Musa. I promise you this because you are a natural star and you made this show so special.

At the end of the season finale, Terry announced the results. The Sainted choir finished in fourth place and thanked Simon before leaving the competition.

“What they’ve done with these songs and their dedication and being unique, it’s been an absolute privilege,” Simon said. ‘I’m gutted. I am not going to lie.’

V. Unbeatable finished in third place and also thanked Simon and Heidi for their support. Heidi told them they were “amazing.”

Kodi Lee from Irvine, California, teamed up with singer Steven Sanchez performing his hit song Until I Found You.

“You really are superstars,” Heidi said.

Pack Drumline came in second place.

Sainted, V. Unbeatable, Pack Drumline, dancer Musa Motha and the Ramadhani Brothers made it to the top five.

Kodi Lee, Billy and Emily, Shadow Ace, contortionist Sofie Dossi and trapeze artist Aidan Bryant finished outside the top five.