Jon Stewart Fires Back at Backlash to His ‘Daily Show’ Return

Comedy Central

More than 3 million people tuned in to Comedy Central to see what Jon Stewart had to say when he made his hotly anticipated return to The Daily Show last week after nearly a decade away from the desk. While those viewership numbers were enough to make the episode the most-watched show on cable, not all of the feedback for Stewart was exactly positive.

On Monday, Stewart reacted to the news of his return by sharing a few of the most brutal reactions on X, formerly Twitter. Those included ex-MSNBC star Keith Olbermann’s insistence that Stewart is “a bothsidesist fraud” and suggesting that the new Monday night king disappear from the airwaves for another nine years.

While Stewart begrudgingly admitted that the response to his return was “maybe not” universally glowing, he pointed out that many of his harshest critics came at him from X, where everyone is miserable. “I’ve seen people on Twitter tell Labradoodles to go fuck themselves,” Stewart shared. “Labradoodles!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.