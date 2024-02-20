Salt Bae’s London restaurant, which charges $850 for steak, cuts heating during peak hours to save money

The Salt Bae restaurant in London said it cuts heating during peak hours despite posting a profit.

The Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London said it cuts heating during peak hours to save money despite posting a profit, The Guardian reported.

The Nusr-Et Group, which was founded by the Turkish celebrity butcher Nusret Gökçe — also known as Salt Bae — said that its London steakhouse had recorded a pre-tax profit of £3.3 million, or over $4.15 million in 2022, per The Guardian, citing accounts filed at Companies House. The steakhouse made £13.6 million in sales that same year, per the report.

Despite the owners of the restaurant receiving dividends of £2.8 million, the group said it’s still making an effort to cut costs, according to The Guardian.

The group said in its accounts that to improve energy efficiency, its London steakhouse had turned “off central heating after closing or during peak hours when heating demand is lower,” The Guardian reported.

In addition, the London steakhouse had also renovated its LED lights and “energy saving insulation,” and restricted the hours its “air curtain” — a device that stops cold air from seeping indoors — was used, per the report. D.Ream International, the parent company of the Nusr-Et group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

The steakhouse was opened in Knightsbridge, an affluent part of London, in 2021. Since then, the steakhouse has cut several famed dishes from its menu, including a £1,450 steak covered in gold leaf, just a year later.

The steakhouse’s menu still features expensive dishes, including a wagyu striploin for £680 and a wagyu tomahawk for £630. The only remnant of Gökçe’s gold-leafed creations is baklava with pistachio, priced at £50.

Despite the financial success of Gökçe’s London steakhouse, his brand has taken a hit in recent years. In April, an investigation by Business Insider revealed that ex-employees at Gökçe’s restaurants had their tips taken from them. And in June, Gökçe’s burger joint in Manhattan, which sold a milkshake with gold leaf for $99, shuttered after operating for three years.

