Lainey Wilson says she loves Beyoncé and welcomes her to country music circuit: ‘The more the merrier’

The Grammy-winning artist, 31, said she welcomes Beyoncé to the genre

She spoke with Extra on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Beyoncé has released two country singles: Texas Hold’ Em and 16 Carriages.

Lainey Wilson says she loves Beyoncé and is happy to join the country music circuit.

“I love it,” the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 31, said. Extra on Sunday. ‘The more, the better.

‘I’m like, again, it’s about that narrative. It’s just about making people feel at home and everyone wants to feel at home.’

The Baskin, Louisiana native spoke to the outlet on the red carpet in Santa Monica, California, at the People’s Choice Awards, where she performed and picked up Female Country Artist of the Year honors.

The outlet asked the Wildflowers and Wild Horses frontwoman about a recent controversy involving country music stations adding Beyoncé to their playlists following the release of two new country singles: Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

The Things a Man Oughta Know artist responded: ‘Hey, you know what? Everyone will have something to say about everything.

Wilson, who appeared in a Coors Light ad for the Super Bowl, added, “I bet you wouldn’t say it to her face: I love Beyoncé.”

Wilson spoke after Maren Morris told the country MY! News which supported the pop superstar’s creative crossover.

Morris, 33, told the outlet, “I feel like she’s always been genderless, but I think leaning into country elements and bringing back country music for black people because they created the genre is a big statement.”

He added that “Rhiannon Giddens playing banjo on Texas Hold ‘Em… is a striking statement in itself.”

Beyoncé earlier this month released the singles alongside a Verizon Super Bowl ad that said, “They’re ready, they’re releasing the new music.”

Beyoncé later took to social media to announce the March 29 release of a project called Act II, two years after her album Renaissance was called Act I: Renaissance.

The bold career move has attracted some negative attention: Azealia Banks said Beyoncé was preparing to “be ridiculed,” while Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider received criticism after making a crude analogy about the superstar’s foray. of pop in the country genre.

The Wildflowers and Wild Horses frontman was photographed at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

Wilson’s career is booming, as she earned her first Grammy earlier this month for her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

He is scheduled to hit the road in a few months on the Country’s Cool Again tour, which has a May 31 start date in Nashville.

Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick and Zach Top will join her on the trip.