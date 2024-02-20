Married At First Sight 2024: Fans are left confused over major editing fail: ‘Something doesn’t add up!’

<!–

Married At First Sight Australia fans took to social media after spotting an editing error.

On Monday night’s episode, experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken were seen discussing the arrival of new intruder couples, which included Michael Felix and his new boyfriend Stephen Stewart.

But the scene, which showed Mel in a hot pink dress, John in a black suit and Alessandra in a black and white dress, looked suspiciously similar to eagle-eyed fans in a Facebook group dedicated to MAFS.

On the social media group, one astute viewer raised questions about how the experts filmed a scene talking about Michael and Stephen on the same day they would have talked about Michael and Simon’s couple.

“Something doesn’t add up,” the social media detective began.

“In tonight’s episode (Monday the 19th), Michael married Stephen and before the wedding, there is a scene where the experts discuss the coincidence and say that they were determined to find a new partner for Michael.”

“John Aiken says that four weeks later (let’s assume he means four weeks after the bachelorette night) they found a new partner for Michael,” the fan continued.

“However, here is footage taken from episodes 1 and 14, where they discuss who they have matched up with and why. Exactly the same setting, clothes, etc., clearly filmed at the same time. So how does this four-hour interval work? weeks?

Fans speculated about the reasons for this apparent lapse in editing continuity, while others were certain that this was not a mistake, but rather the result of all discussions between experts being filmed towards the end of the experiment.

“I think they had the same cuts in all these shots for all the couples. It should be filmed after all the ceremonies have taken place and during filming,” said one commenter on the thread.

‘Is it possible that they were told to give a complete recap of the entire season in that single session and cut the footage to match the episode to save time?’ another fan guessed.

Another agreed: “This was all probably filmed by mail.” Basically, not everything is filmed in sequence.”

Some commenters also compared this scene to The Voice blind auditions, where the judges are dressed in the same outfits for several days of filming so that producers can more easily cut and rearrange scenes and reactions.

It comes as MAFS groom Michael Felix finally got his happy ending as he walked down the aisle as a crashing groom on Monday night’s show.

Michael was originally scheduled to enter the show as a member of the original cast, but was devastated when his match Simon Flocco made a runner at the last minute despite attending the Bucks group party.

He was later paired with Perth hairdresser Stephen Stewart.

The attraction was clear from the start as the newly matched couple joked and flirted during the ceremony.

Even the couple’s family and friends marveled at their obvious connection.

Married At First Sight’s Michael Felix finally got his happy ending as he walked down the aisle as a crashing groom on Monday night’s show.