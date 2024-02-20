Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Minister of Public Works explores collaboration with UN Economic Commission for Europe

    Feb 20, 2024

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works, Ali Hamieh, on Tuesday wrote on quot;Xquot; platform: quot;The meeting in Geneva with the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Tatiana Valovaya, provided an opportunity to discuss the prospects of the relationship between Lebanon and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, and ways to establish cooperation between the Commission and the sectors under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, especially the transportation sector. The Commission#39;s potential contribution to the development and modernization of this sector through the transfer of its expertise, enhancing Lebanon#39;s interests and its geographical position on the transportation corridors between Europe and Asia.quot;

