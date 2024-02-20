Day 137 of genocide: Palestinian civilians killed and injured by Israeli strikes in Gaza

NNA – Israeli occupation forces continuenbsp;to bomb many areas in the Gaza Strip with warplanes, artillery, and gunboats, committing several massacres, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinian citizens, most of them women and children, on the 137th day of its aggression against Gaza.

WAFA correspondent reported that a large number of civilians were killed and others were injured in missile and artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli drones on Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Henbsp; said that large Israeli military vehicles entered Al-Zaytoun neighborhood from Tal Al-Hawa area west of the city, and Mahmour Salah Al-Din to the south, and were stationed near the intersection of Street 8 and Salah Al-Din Street amid bombardment by Israeli warplanes and the firing of artillery shells that hit a number of citizensrsquo; homes, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

He added that Israeli drones opened fire on citizens moving between the alleys and side streets in the neighborhood, pointing out that the Israeli incursion into Al-Zaytoun neighborhood resulted in the forced displacement of thousands of citizens towards the western areas of Gaza City, specifically to Al-Shifa Hospital and the vicinity of the hospital in Al-Rimal neighborhood.

Israeli warplanes, occupation artillery, and tanks launched raids and fired shells at a number of residential neighborhoods in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, killing six civilians and wounding 15 others.

The Israeli forces continue its operations in Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, west of the city, amid tragic conditions for the wounded, patients, and medical staff in Nasser Hospital.

In Rafah, the occupation bombed a number of shells in the center and west of the city, causing injuries among the displaced.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes bombed several homes in the Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi camps, and in Deir al-Balah, killing four citizens and wounding about 10 others. They were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army opened fire and fired shells at citizens waiting for humanitarian aid west of Gaza City.

Three citizens were killed tonight in an Israeli bombing targeting the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces bombed a house in the camp, killing three citizens, who were later transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

In the same context, occupation artillery bombed Al-Shaaf area east of Al-Shuja#39;iya, while occupation gunboats bombed the coast of Gaza City.

In an infinite toll, the number of slain Palestinians has risen to more than 29,092, the majority of whom are women and children, while 68,883 others were wounded, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023.–WAFA

==========R.H.