Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Oil hovers near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

    By

    Feb 20, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, hovering close to three-week highs on heightened Middle East tensions and recovering China demand.

    Brent futures ticked up 3 cents to $83.59 a barrel by 0757 GMT.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery inched up 2 cents to $78.48 a barrel. The March WTI contract rose 24 cents to $79.43 a barrel as traders prepared for that contract to expire during the day. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to a U.S. public holiday.

    Crude markets were quot;marginally lowerquot; in quot;quiet trading over the Presidents#39; Day holiday in the U.S. and as demand concerns offset ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions,quot; IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

    The Iran-aligned Houthis continued theirnbsp;attacks on shipping lanesnbsp;in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, with at least four more vessels hit bynbsp;drone and missile strikesnbsp;since Friday. One of them, the Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-managed Rubymar cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden, was in danger ofnbsp;sinking, Houthis said, raising the stakes in their campaign to disrupt global shipping in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

