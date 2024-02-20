Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Enemy’s reconnaissance flights intensify over southern villages amid escalating tensions

    NNA – Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft intensified their flights over the villages of the southern Lebanese districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil throughout the past night and into Tuesday morning, amidst continued firing of incendiary shells and illuminating bombs overnight over villages in the western and central sectors.

    Moreover, enemy warplanes carried out raids after 7:00 pm yesterday on the towns of Marwahin, Aita Shaab, and Beit Lif, resulting in significant damage to homes, crops, and infrastructure, especially electricity and water networks.

    On the other hand, an increase in the displacement of residents from villages adjacent to the Lebanese-Palestinian border was observed. Families in displacement centers in Tyre are seeking homes outside the shelters due to the difficulty of living in them.

