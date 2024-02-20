Why Is Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Remake Already Controversial?

Robert Falconer / Netflix

Fresh off the success of its One Piece adaptation, Netflix’s next cartoon-to-live-action series is Avatar: The Last Airbender, based upon the Nickelodeon cartoon that began airing in 2005. Beloved by fans for nearly 20 years, the adventures of Aang, a being known as the Avatar, and his friends have continued to be influential, spawning a sequel, comics, and even a (widely panned) movie adaptation.

But some recent statements by the live-action version’s showrunners have fans concerned about the upcoming remake. Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, from its source material to its pre-release controversies.

What is Avatar: The Last Airbender?

