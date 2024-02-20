Luton captain Tom Lockyer reveals why he ‘HATES’ VAR as defender vents over controversial moment during 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this season

Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer has revealed his frustrations with VAR

He made reference to a controversial moment during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer has revealed why he “hates” VAR after referencing a controversial moment during his team’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this season.

Lockyer is currently taking time out of the game after suffering a horrific cardiac arrest in the 59th minute of the Hatters’ match against Bournemouth in December, in which his heart stopped for almost three minutes.

The 29-year-old was fitted with a defibrillator and is still undergoing tests before determining whether he should return to football; instead, he has been working with the media until that decision can be made.

Lockyer was talking to BBC 5 live boss of Luton’s trip to Liverpool on Wednesday night and could not help but express his frustration at an incident that occurred at Kenilworth Road the last time the two sides met.

Luton took a shock lead against the title chasers in the 80th minute when Tahith Chong scored, but Lockyer says he was unable to celebrate because he noticed the ball had touched Ross Barkley’s arm in the build-up.

When asked his opinion on video technology, he said: “I hate VAR simply for the fact that when I score a goal I can’t fully celebrate it knowing that it will be reviewed every inch of the lead-up.”

Lockyer suggested he prefers the feeling of scoring a goal in the Championship without VAR and said that by the time Chong’s goal was scored he had lost all enthusiasm for celebrating.

“In the Championship, you score a goal, you look at the linesman, the referee scores the goal and you go crazy. This time we scored against Liverpool. Van Dijk’s header hit Ross Barkley’s arm. He doesn’t even look at the ball, but I know what VAR is like with my hands. We counterattacked and scored.

—I know he hit Ross Barkley’s arm. Tahith Chong is in the crowd. I want to join him, but I know this is being reviewed. I say to the referee: “what’s going on?” He said “checking for a possible hand.” So it’s goal or penalty for Liverpool. There is no middle ground.

Lockyer refused to celebrate with Chong and his teammates while awaiting the decision.

The 29-year-old takes time off after suffering cardiac arrest in December

‘Three minutes later or however necessary, the referee blows his whistle, it has been authorised: goal. And then I can’t do anything but celebrate.”

Lockyer is not the first to express concerns about VAR this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called it a “disgrace” earlier this season after Newcastle’s controversial winning goal through Anthony Gordon was allowed to stand.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp demanded a replay of his Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat against Tottenahm following unprecedented errors in the build-up to Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal.