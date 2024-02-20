UfM: More than 250 convene in Athens to pave way for sustainable blue economy future in Mediterranean

NNA – Athens witnessed the assembly of over 250 individuals at the 2nd UfM Stakeholder Conference on Sustainable Blue Economy, scheduled for today and tomorrow. Public and private officials, along with prominent civil society actors, have convened to evaluate the progress achieved and outline future steps for implementing the 10 priority cooperation areas endorsed by the 43 UfM Member States in the 2021 UfM Ministerial Declaration on Sustainable Blue Economy. This conference aims to foster knowledge exchange, share best practices, and set the stage for further political discussions.

European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, remarked, quot;The progress made is not solely attributable to institutional efforts but also to the commitment and collaborative spirit of our stakeholders, ensuring sustainable development of the blue economy in the Mediterranean.quot; Sinkevičius emphasized the importance of incorporating stakeholders#39; visions, ideas, and expertise, thereby transforming cross-sectorial and cross-border collaboration into reality within the Union for the Mediterranean.

Nasser Kamel, UfM Secretary General, underscored the Mediterranean Sea#39;s significance as a vital resource for over 480 million people residing along its shores. Sea-based economic activities across the shared basin generate an estimated annual economic value of at least US $450 billion. Kamel emphasized the pivotal role of sectors and activities within the Mediterranean sustainable blue economy for the rational and sustainable use of sea-based resources, economic growth, and improved livelihoods.

Mohammad Al Sakran, representing the UfMrsquo;s Jordan Co-Presidency and Director of the Aqaba Development Corporation, hailed the conference as a unique platform for Mediterranean countries to exchange experiences and learn about sustainable blue economy success stories.

The conference features 11 parallel multistakeholder workshops focusing on capacity building and engagement across various domains including marine research and innovation, blue skills and employment, sustainable food from the sea, maritime transport, marine renewable energies, and maritime safety and security, among others. Discussions within these workshops will inform the revision of the roadmap for implementing the Ministerial Declaration on Sustainable Blue Economy.

Moreover, networking activities including B2B sessions aim to provide acceleration services to innovative SMEs and upgrade skills towards a more uniform maritime cluster ecosystem in the Mediterranean basin. The event will culminate with a session highlighting upcoming projects, calls, and financial opportunities.

In February 2021, the UfMrsquo;s 43 Member States adopted the Ministerial Declaration on Sustainable Blue Economy, defining 10 priority cooperation areas. This commitment reflects a dedication to circularity and climate neutrality in the Mediterranean, bolstered by the approval of a roadmap for implementation in 2022. Additionally, the UfM is a member of the Blue Mediterranean Partnership, aiming to mobilize at least euro;1 billion in sustainable blue economy investments in the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean.

The Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) stands as the only Euro-Mediterranean inter-governmental organization, uniting countries from the European Union and 16 countries from the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean. It serves as a platform for Member States to enhance regional cooperation, dialogue, and implement impactful projects and initiatives, aligned with the region#39;s strategic objectives of stability, human development, and integration.

