“Coup de Coeur” Art Exhibition by Art Centuries Successfully Opens at Rebirth Beirut

NNA – Art Centuries, in collaboration with Rebirth Beirut, proudly presents the grand opening of its highly anticipated art exhibition, ldquo;Coup de Coeur,rdquo; hosted at Rebirth Beirut, Gemmayze. The opening event was held yesterday on February 19, with the exhibition running daily until February 28 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Curated by Art Centuries, this captivating showcase features an exquisite collection of Lebanese, Arab, and European paintings, sculptures, and modern glass. ldquo;Coup de Coeurrdquo; is a testament to the 40 years of artistic experience and dedication that Art Centuries brings to the cultural landscape. The exhibition is a fusion of tradition and innovation, highlighting the unique artistic identities and narratives of each piece.

Johnny Hage Chartouni, a luminary in the art world, is set to mesmerize audiences with his latest exhibition, a celebration of the vibrant soul of Beirut. As the founder and president of Art Centuries, Chartouni is known for his commitment to enriching the cultural tapestry of Beirut. With this exhibition, Chartouni seeks to underscore Beirut#39;s embrace of diversity, its celebration of culture, and its radiant spirit of love.

Come and immerse yourself in the beauty of ldquo;Coup de Coeurrdquo; at Rebirth Beirut, where art meets passion, culture, and love. Join us as we celebrate Beirutrsquo;s vibrant soul and support its continuing growth and revitalization.

A portion of the proceeds from ldquo;Coup de Coeurrdquo; will contribute to Rebirth Beirut#39;s ongoing initiatives, including the rehabilitation of traffic lights and street lighting. By supporting art, the community is also supporting the cityrsquo;s infrastructure and enhancement projects.nbsp;

