Feb 20, 2024

    Lebanon News

    G7 transport ministers to meet online on Red Sea crisis, Japan says

    By

    Feb 20, 2024

    NNA – Transport ministers of G7 countries to hold an online conference on Tuesday at 1200 GMT to address the Red Sea crisis and its impact on maritime traffic, Japan#39;s transport ministry said.

    Representatives from the G7, which besides Japan includes the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada, will be joined by the European Union, the International Maritime Organization and the International Transport Forum to share information and discuss a possible joint statement, the ministry said.–Reutersnbsp;

