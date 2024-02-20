Trump’s RNC Takeover Is on the Brink of Becoming a ‘Purge’

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

First came the internal grumbling about Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Then came McDaniel’s decision to step down from her post at the end of February as she lost the support of Donald Trump.

After that came Trump’s move to put forward a slate of loyalists to take over the party’s top spots—including an election-denying state party chair, a Trump campaign senior adviser, and the former president’s own daughter-in-law.

