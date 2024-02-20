Robin Windsor’s last ever dance partner Gordana Grandosek Whiddon’s shares heartbreak over his sudden death after poignant final message said ‘live each day like it’s your last’

<!–

Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor’s latest dancing partner, Gordana Grandosek Whiddon, has spoken of her ‘love’ for the strictly professional after his tragic death.

The Slovenian dancer, who also performed on the BBC One Show, shared a video of the pair dancing together on stage, alongside the caption “I love you Bobby” with a heart and a broken heart emoji.

It comes after Gordana shared a touching message about the dancer just weeks before his death.

Posting a photo of herself with Robin on the beach in Madagascar after their last job together ended earlier than planned, Gordana said: “I had an amazing time with Bobby Boy on the cruise which unfortunately got cut short.” That’s why we live every day as if he were our last, right @robinwindsor?

The couple had been dance partners for a long time, performing together at the iconic Blackpool Tower and recently reunited for the Madagascar cruise.

In December 2022, the dance couple returned to Winter Gardens Blackpool, where they competed in a weekend dance marathon.

Gordana said: ‘I think we did a pretty good job for two hours of practice.

‘Had a great time with @robinwindsor doing the weekend dance marathon traveling around the UK which was more challenging than flying from Slovenia.

“But I am very grateful to be dancing again after 23 years in that magical room.”

After their Madagascar cruise ended ahead of schedule, Gordana and Robin seemed to enjoy the idyllic beaches and wildlife.

Sharing photos of the couple relaxing by the pool and cuddling in the sand, the dancing couple looked happy.

Robin posted a series of safari pictures after her recent trips to South Africa, where she said it was a “dream” to stay at Leopard Mountain.

On Tuesday morning it was confirmed that the former strictly professional had died at the age of 44.

The Latin and ballroom dancer was best known for his appearances on Strictly for five years between 2010 and 2015.

During that time he was associated with model Patsy Kensit, EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, loose woman Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden.

A heartbroken Susanna Reid, who worked with Robin on Strictly for Children in Need in 2011, fought back tears on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain after hearing of the dancer’s death.

Susanna said: “He was an absolutely extraordinary dancer, strong, very creative, he was very enthusiastic about dancing.” She adored him.

‘He was the most incredible personality. As soon as I danced with him, I felt something really special.’