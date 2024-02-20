Height is but a number! World’s tallest man reunites with the world’s shortest woman six years after their viral photoshoot in front of Egyptian pyramids

The world’s tallest man has reunited with the world’s shortest woman six years after their viral photo shoot in front of the Egyptian pyramids.

Sultan Kosen, who is 8 feet 3 inches tall, and Jyoti Amge, who is just 2 feet tall, were a striking couple as they posed for photos in Irvine, California, yesterday.

There’s a 6-foot height difference between the two, who earned their respective Guiness World Record titles in 2009 for ‘Tallest Living Man’ and 2011 for ‘Shortest Living Woman.’

Kosen, 41, and Amge, 30, previously reunited for a photo shoot in Cairo, Egypt, in 2018, where they posed in front of the Giza pyramids as part of a campaign to revive the country’s troubled tourism industry. .

His tall and short stature was caused by medical conditions. Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia that stunted her growth, while Kosen had a tumor that caused pituitary gigantism, causing massive growth at age 10.

One of the stunning pictures from their reunion six years after meeting in Egypt shows Amge standing next to Kosen’s shoe and the huge shoes were almost as tall as her.

In another extraordinary photo, Amge and Kosen do the same pose sitting on the floor with one leg bent and the other straight while she was the same height as his knee.

Kosen and Amge smiled happily as they posed for photos together yesterday.

Another striking image shows Amge standing on Kosen’s lap while he sat in a chair, but despite stretching very high, the world’s smallest woman only reached her collarbone.

One image even reflects their 2018 photoshoot in Egypt, as it shows Kosen sitting on the ground with Amge standing next to him, but despite his significant decrease in height after sitting down, he still towers over her.

In another snapshot in front of the pyramids, Kosen and Amge stand side by side as they greet the amazed tourists who came to see them.

It was Kosen and Amge’s first trip to Egypt after being invited to the North African country by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board six years ago.

They also attended a conference at the Fairmont Nile City hotel in Cairo.

According to the Guinness World RecordsKosen is the first person in more than a decade to be taller than 8 feet and is one of 10 confirmed cases in history.

While he is the tallest man in the world, all his family members are average size. Kosen also had a normal height until his growth spurt when he was 10 years old.

Its enormous size is the result of a condition known as “pituitary gigantism,” which is caused by excessive production of growth hormone.

Kosen and Amge seemed to have a good time as they posed for photos together in California.

Kosen and Amge posed next to the pyramids, with Kosen leaning against the landmark while Amge held up her phone, apparently taking a selfie.

As a teenager, she weighed just 11 pounds and was officially declared the world’s smallest woman in 2011 (pictured) after turning 18 because she was smaller than the average two-year-old.

Kosen, who was unable to finish school due to his size, worked as a farmer to support his family.

In 2016 he traveled to Hollywood for his starring role in the film Achieving the Impossible.

Meanwhile, Amge’s restricted height is due to a form of drawability called achondroplasia. The average woman who has the same growth abnormality typically grows up to 48 inches tall.

Amge is an actress who worked with Jessica Lange and other A-list stars when she took on the role of Ma Petit in American Horror Story: Freak Show, which aired in 2014.