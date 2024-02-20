Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Security update: Hostilities escalate in Southern Lebanon as artillery and air strikes reported

    NNA – Intensified hostilities have been reported in southern Lebanon as the Israeli enemyrsquo;s artillery targeted the vicinity of Hamamis Hill towards Wazzani. Simultaneously, the enemyrsquo;s aircraft conducted a raid targeting Al-Dhaira and Marwahin.

    In a separate incident, a shell landed in the Wazzani area near the parks, raising concerns among local residents.

    Enemy reconnaissance aircraft were also observed flying over the southern skies, notably over villages and towns in the Tyre district.

    Furthermore, Israeli warplanes carried out a raid on the southern outskirts of the southern town of Mays El Jabal. A second raid targeted the town of Hula in the Marjayoun district.

