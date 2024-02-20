French Ambassador discusses escalating tensions in southern Lebanon with Bou Habib

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Tuesday welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.nbsp;

In response to a question regarding the escalating tensions in the southern Lebanon, Magro stated, quot;Our position is clear, and we are working to mitigate the level of tension.quot;

When asked whether France is engaging directly with Hezbollah, he said, quot;We speak with everyone, as you know, and we hope to make progress.quot;

