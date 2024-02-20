LA Woman Arrested in Russia After Giving 50 Bucks to Ukraine

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

A Los Angeles resident has been arrested in Russia on treason charges for allegedly raising money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, state media reported Tuesday.

The 33-year-old woman, who holds both American and Russian citizenship, was also accused of taking part in “public rallies in support of the Kyiv regime” while in the U.S., Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said, according to the TASS news agency. The report added that the woman was accused of “proactively” collecting funds for Ukraine since the Feb. 2022 invasion, and claimed that the cash was “used to purchase tactical medicine, equipment, weapons and ammunition” for the Ukrainian military.

State media released a video of the woman, who was not identified by FSB, with her face covered while she’s escorted in custody by a camouflaged officer. The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department for comment.

