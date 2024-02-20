How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry owe their friendship with Michael Buble to Duchess’ former BFF Jessica Mulroney – as couple enjoy intimate performance from singer in Canada

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to be Michael Bublé’s best friends at a glittering gala dinner in Canada last week.

But what the Duchess of Sussex, 42, may prefer to overlook is that she owes her friendship with the singer to her former best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan and Michael met at a dinner hosted by the stylist and her husband Ben in November 2015, five years before the women were said to have drifted apart.

Last week, Meghan was filmed bursting into laughter as the Canadian singer, 48, sang an alternative version of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ dedicated to Prince Harry in Vancouver.

The royal couple were also seen leaving the event, which concluded preparation for the 2025 Invictus Winter Games, with the singer and his model wife Luisana Lopilato.

Pictured: Meghan Markle burst out laughing as Michael Bublé sang an altered version of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ in Vancouver last week.

Before marrying into the Royal Family in 2018, Meghan introduced Michael Bublé on her defunct blog The Tig, gushing that he’s a “lovely guy” and “a great dinner companion.”

At the time of their first meeting, Meghan was playing paralegal Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama Suits.

In 2015, Jessica, whose three children served as pageboys and flower girls at Meghan and Harry’s wedding, posted a photo of her “solid dinner team.”

In the image, Meghan is seen sitting in front of Jessica and next to the stylist’s husband, Ben, son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Meanwhile, Michael Bublé appears seated at the head of the table during the dinner, which celebrated his induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The following year, Meghan featured a playlist Michael had created on his lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The Duchess wrote of the father-of-four: “This proud dad, husband of the lovely Luisana Lopilato and certainly a lovely guy, is an excellent dinner companion.”

But there’s something else about him that’s perhaps worth mentioning. Correct. He sings.’

In 2015, Jessica posted a photo of her “solid dinner party.” Michael Bublé appears at the head of the table while Meghan sits next to Brian Mulroney.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney photographed at an Instagram event in Toronto in May 2016, when the duchess was still starring on Suits.

Michael shared some of his favorite Christmas classics, including Bing Crosby’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Jingle Bells, and White Christmas.

He also admitted that he “had to add one of his own”, Cold December Night, before joking: “Please download it 200,000 times.”

What’s more, it seems that Michael Bublé also owes the Mulroney family his big break.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer was reportedly invited to perform at Ben Mulroney’s sister’s wedding after impressing one of the Prime Minister’s aides.

Songwriter and producer David Foster, who was one of the guests, was so impressed by Bublé’s performance that he later arranged a meeting for Michael with Warner Bros.

David Foster, who is married to Meghan’s high school classmate Katharine McPhee, has also proven to be an important contact for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after he set up the couple’s Canadian hideaway following Megxit.

Meghan Markle and her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, photographed in 2016, when the duchess was still living in Canada.

Jessica Mulroney photographed with her daughter Elizabeth, who was a florist, arriving at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in Windsor in 2018.

David Foster was also present at Jessica Mulroney’s father-in-law’s birthday party in 2019, where he performed alongside Michael Bublé.

In March 2019, Jessica hosted a special private performance by Michael Bublé to celebrate her father-in-law’s 80th birthday.

Sharing an Instagram video of Bublé performing Mr Mulroney’s favorite Elvis song, Can’t Help Falling In Love, proud daughter-in-law Jessica wrote: “We didn’t know what to get my father-in-law for his birthday so we thought @michaelbuble singing your favorite Elvis song with @davidfoster could be the solution.

‘When it comes to In Laws, I hit the jackpot. Happy birthday MBM.’

Bublé performed the number with fellow Canadian musician David Foster. He was later joined by a classics band that included Mack The Knife.

Meghan and Jessica were inseparable from the moment they met on the set of TV show Suits and the stylist reportedly played an “influential” role on Megxit.

Stylist Jessica, 39, is married to television presenter Ben Mulroney, 42, son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. The couple celebrated Brian Mulroney’s 80th birthday with a party in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. In the photo, in a selfie before the party.

Brian Mulroney, Canadian Prime Minister from 1984 to 1993, celebrated his 80th birthday in 2019. Pictured speaking at George HW Bush’s state funeral in December 2019

However, they appear to have drifted apart in 2020 when lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter criticized the style guru for comments he made about ‘white privilege’ while the pair discussed the Black Lives Matters movement.

Although Jessica denied being racist, Sasha claimed the stylist left her “paralyzed with fear.”

Following the blogger’s claims, Jessica publicly apologized three times, however, she still faced consequences and was dropped by numerous television networks.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that ABC has severed ties with her, confirming that Jessica would not return to her occasional role as a fashion contributor on Good Morning America.

Canadian television network CTV also cut ties with the stylist and revealed that it would remove all episodes of her wedding-themed reality show, I Do Redo, from its platform.

In December 2023, Jessica posted another cryptic message on her Instagram Story attacking people who “believe lies” about others, three years after her close friendship with the Duchess cooled.

The video suggests that there are two sides to every story, suggesting that there are some people who choose not to listen to both sides because they are probably looking for reasons to be against someone.

The woman in the clip, who does not appear to have any connection to Jessica, said: “Anyone who believes lies about you, before even hearing your side of the story, was already looking for a way to be against you, do I?” . Say that one more time?