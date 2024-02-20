Missak Manouchian: A stateless hero enters France’s Panthéon

His life was worthy of a novel. An Armenian orphan who arrived in France as a stateless refugee and became a poet and Communist activist, Missak Manouchian was a figure of the French Resistance during World War II. Exactly 80 years to the day after his execution by the Nazis, Manouchian is taking his place in the Panthéon mausoleum alongside France’s other national heroes, becoming the first foreigner to receive the honour. FRANCE 24’s Alison Sargent, Florence Gaillard, Gaëlle Fonseca and Georges Yazbeck look back at Manouchian’s life and legacy.

Post navigation