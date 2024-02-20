Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Caretaker Minister of Information meets ICRC Lebanon Delegation Head

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Tuesday welcomed at his ministry office, Head of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation for Lebanon, Simone Casabianca Aeschlimann, and Political Advisor Shawqi Amin El-Din.

    Discussions touched on the humanitarian aid of the International Red Cross in the war on south Lebanon.

    Cooperation with the Ministry of Information and workshops for reporters on protecting journalists during coverage of armed conflicts on February 21 and 22 were also discussed.

