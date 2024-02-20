MP Frangieh discusses agricultural sector’s conditions in Zgharta with Agriculture Director General

NNA ndash; Member of Parliament Tony Frangieh received, at his Beirut residence on Tuesday, the General Director of Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Agriculture, Eng. Louis Lahoud.

The pair discussed the conditions of the agricultural sector in Zgharta district and the problems endured by the farmers.

Discussions also covered topics of increasing agricultural areas, marketing agricultural products in local and foreign markets, protecting forest wealth, and preserving forests and woodlands.

nbsp;

============== L.Y