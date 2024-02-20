Strictly’s Amy Dowden gives health update after her hospitalisation as she reveals she ‘did not think about her cancer once’ on her Caribbean honeymoon

Amy Dowden issued a health update following her hospitalization last week and gave fans a glimpse into her second honeymoon with husband Ben Jones.

The professional dancer, 33, revealed on Monday that she had been placed on a respiratory unit amid her battle with breast cancer.

She was diagnosed in May last year and underwent a mastectomy in July, taking time off from Strictly Come Dancing while she underwent treatment.

Amy shared photos from her hospital bed this week, telling fans: “So last week didn’t exactly go as planned.” I feel much better now and am still taking it easy.

‘But I can’t thank the NHS enough and the care I received in the respiratory unit. Also to my family and Ben, of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours at my bedside while I was mostly sleeping.

Amy Dowden issued a health update following her hospitalization last week and gave fans a glimpse into her second honeymoon with husband Ben Jones.

The professional dancer, 33, revealed on Monday that she had been admitted to a respiratory unit amid her battle with breast cancer.

On Tuesday, Amy appeared on Lorraine in a pre-recorded video of her romantic trip to Grenada with Ben.

‘I feel much better and thank you for so many messages after being silent. Today I’m going to the oncology unit to receive my monthly injection (I missed it last week because I was unwell).’

On Tuesday, Amy appeared on Lorraine in a pre-recorded video of her romantic trip to Grenada with Ben.

Host Lorraine Kelly aired a health update on Amy, saying: “You may have seen that Amy was in hospital last week, but just to reassure you, she says she’s recovering and of course we’re sending her our love.” . .’

During the segment, viewers got the chance to see Amy and Ben soaking up the Caribbean sun, while Amy revealed that the trip had allowed her to forget about her cancer.

She told viewers: “The past year has been difficult but I am determined to get my life back on track.”

The dancer and her husband enjoyed a number of activities during the trip, including boat rides, massages, scuba diving and lots of swimming.

During a romantic barbecue dinner on the beach, Amy admitted: ‘[The trip has] It was definitely what I needed. I can’t believe we’re here. This is literally paradise.”

Ben then gushed, “It’s been amazing, I wouldn’t want to be here with anyone else but you.”

Host Lorraine Kelly aired a health update on Amy, saying: “You may have seen that Amy was in hospital last week, but just to reassure you, she says she’s recovering and of course we’re sending her our love.” . ‘

He then praised: “I’m so proud of everything you’ve done and been through over the past few months, and you’ve come out the other side and stayed positive and strong.”

=

Speaking of the getaway, Amy said: “I didn’t realize how much both Ben and I really needed this trip.

‘Really escapism from my reality. Get some fresh air, some vitamin D and spend quality time together, away from the stress we’ve had, the hospital appointments, the medications and the worries, and just escape.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought about my cancer once since I’ve been here.”

He also talked about his hopes for the year and how his values ​​have changed after the difficult past few months.

She said: “I think I’ve been in a very aesthetic world and since I lost my hair, eyelashes and eyebrows, yes it’s growing back, but I guess you learn the true values ​​of life when you hit rock bottom.”

“For me it’s just about appreciating every moment, taking advantage of every opportunity, spending time with your loved ones and reminding them how much you love them every day.”

Amy expressed her determination to return to the Strictly dance floor once again, saying: “The goal for this year is definitely to be as healthy as possible and as fit as possible.” I haven’t been able to go to the gym, I’ve been able to dance for so many months.

During the segment, viewers got the chance to see Amy and Ben soaking up the Caribbean sun, while Amy revealed that the trip had allowed her to forget about her cancer.

He also talked about his hopes for the year and how his values ​​have changed after the difficult past few months.

“And I know it’s going to be a long journey ahead, but I’m determined to get back on that dance floor, get back to my Strictly family and just grab life and take every opportunity that comes my way and be present.”

“It definitely makes me feel more positive going into 2024.”

It comes after Amy spoke about the importance of being able to continue her TV work during her battle with cancer, explaining that it gave her “something to get up for” every day.

The Welsh star was in the middle of filming the second series of Dare To Dance, where she teaches people dance routines to surprise their loved ones, when she was diagnosed.

speaking to bbc news On Monday, Amy said, “We continued filming until my mastectomy.” [last June]. And then two weeks after my mastectomy, I came back (I couldn’t dance, but I could still teach) and we finished the series before starting chemo.

“So I was very involved, a lot more than I thought, and it really helped me. “I think if they had taken all that away from me, I would have really struggled.”

He added that he also “learned a lot” from the show’s collaborators, saying, “We become very close, like a family.”

‘When you do something as intensive as this, it’s important for the team to create that special bond.

Amy expressed her determination to return to the dance floor once again and reunite with her ‘Strictly family’ (pictured in January 2023).

It comes after Amy spoke about the importance of being able to continue her TV work during her battle with cancer, explaining that it gave her “something to get up for” every day.

‘And honestly, it’s what got me through such a difficult period in my life. Because I had a focus and I had something to get up for every day.’

It comes after Amy’s friend Sara Davies, who competed on Strictly in 2021, recently revealed that she had to convince Amy to go ahead with her treatment when it was offered to her because she was afraid of missing out on her Strictly career.

Dragon’s Den star Sara said Amy had been “programmed” to dance from a young age and the thought of taking time off to focus on her health scared her.

Speaking on the Invite Only podcast, Sara revealed: “I spent a lot of time with her at the start of her cancer diagnosis when she wasn’t feeling positive. He had been dealt a bad hand and was struggling with it.

“So I knew I had to be the friend who was filling her tank, but also if you just want someone to hug you and tell you everything is going to be okay, I’m not the one to turn to.

‘I was the one saying, ‘What’s the plan, Amy?’ and pushing her to make tough decisions. She wasn’t sure if she was going to have chemotherapy, so we talked about it.’

It comes after Amy’s friend Sara Davies, who competed on Strictly in 2021, recently revealed that she had to convince Amy to go ahead with her treatment when it was offered to her because she was afraid of missing out on her Strictly run (in photo together).

And he added: ‘What I have realized with dancers is that from the time they are little, they are programmed to dance. And the biggest blow to her was: “If I don’t go down that path, I won’t be able to do Strictly this year.”

“I had to look her in the eye and say, ‘Amy, you have cancer. You literally just had your breast cut off. They are telling you that you need chemotherapy to get better. Don’t worry about that. “dancing and Strictly.”

‘His response was, “But they might not want me back next year.” So I said, “Amy, you’re amazing at what you do, of course they’ll want you to come back. You’re so loved. Please, it’s so important. Be well.”

And then he appeared on the show without a wig too. What a phenomenal moment. When I saw her, I cried.’