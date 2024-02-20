(Update) Bou Habib meets French Ambassador, Army commander, Professor Antonios Abou Kasm

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Tuesday welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.nbsp;

In response to a question regarding the escalating tensions in the southern Lebanon, Magro stated, quot;Our position is clear, and we are working to mitigate the level of tension.quot;

When asked whether France is engaging directly with Hezbollah, he said, quot;We speak with everyone, as you know, and we hope to make progress.quot;

Caretaker Minister Bou Habib also received Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, who offered him condolences on the passing of his brother, the Mayor of Roumieh, Adel Bou Habib.

Bou Habib also received the Dean of the Faculty of Political Sciences at Al-Hekmah University, Professor Antonios Abou Kasm, with whom he discussed means to enhance cooperation between the Faculty and the MoFA in the academic field and the exchange of experiences.

