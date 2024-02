NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Tuesday met at his Yarzeh office, with MP Hagop Terzian, with whom he broached the general situation.

Caretaker Minister Sleem also met with MP Jean Talouzian, with whom he conducted a tour drsquo;horizon on the current hour issues in the country.

Minister Sleem then received former MP Mohammed Berjawi.

