Navalny’s Wife Gets Blocked on Twitter as His Mom Confronts Putin

Reuters

The widow of Putin foe Alexei Navalny was temporarily booted from X shortly after using the platform to vow to continue her husband’s fight against Vladimir Putin.

Yulia Navalnaya shared her first post on the platform Monday, and less than 24 hours later her account had been suspended for supposedly “violating the X rules.” It was not immediately clear which rules she was accused of violating, but Navalny’s allies have called on X owner Elon Musk to explain the move.

Her account appeared to have been reinstated as of Tuesday morning.

