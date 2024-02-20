Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    News

    Navalny’s Wife Gets Blocked on Twitter as His Mom Confronts Putin

    By

    Feb 20, 2024 , , , ,
    Navalny’s Wife Gets Blocked on Twitter as His Mom Confronts Putin

    Reuters

    The widow of Putin foe Alexei Navalny was temporarily booted from X shortly after using the platform to vow to continue her husband’s fight against Vladimir Putin.

    Yulia Navalnaya shared her first post on the platform Monday, and less than 24 hours later her account had been suspended for supposedly “violating the X rules.” It was not immediately clear which rules she was accused of violating, but Navalnys allies have called on X owner Elon Musk to explain the move.

    Her account appeared to have been reinstated as of Tuesday morning.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Oklahoma teen Dagny Benedict, 16, dies ‘from brain trauma’ hours after a physical fight where girl ‘repeatedly beat her**** head on the floor’ at a restroom at the school but teachers failed to call 911

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Scott Bakula, 69, from Quantum Leap makes a rare appearance with sweetheart of 30 years Chelsea Field, 66, at Ordinary Angels premiere

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Russia’s air force took control of the skies before seizing victory in a front-line fight, and it could be ‘devastating’ for Ukraine if it continues, war experts say

    Feb 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Oklahoma teen Dagny Benedict, 16, dies ‘from brain trauma’ hours after a physical fight where girl ‘repeatedly beat her**** head on the floor’ at a restroom at the school but teachers failed to call 911

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Scott Bakula, 69, from Quantum Leap makes a rare appearance with sweetheart of 30 years Chelsea Field, 66, at Ordinary Angels premiere

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Russia’s air force took control of the skies before seizing victory in a front-line fight, and it could be ‘devastating’ for Ukraine if it continues, war experts say

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Meet Cyrille Vigneron, the CEO of luxury jeweler Cartier who personally approves all of its designs

    Feb 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy