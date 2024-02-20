Josie Gibson breaks down in tears listening to a grieving mother’s account of losing her daughter during heartbreaking phone-in

Josie Gibson broke down in tears during a heartbreaking segment about grief on Tuesday’s This Morning.

The presenter was joined by his co-star Craig Doyle, agony aunt Deidre Sanders and Annabel Croft, who lost her husband last year, as they offered advice on dealing with grief during a phone conversation with a viewer.

She was unable to control her emotions during a call, in which grieving mother Shelley detailed her life following the death of her teenage daughter, who died aged 19 after suffering from an illness.

Josie was seen silently wiping her eyes as Shelley explained: “I’m so heartbroken, every day is so hard.” She was so brave and amazing during the two years of her illness.

“I go into his room and say good morning and good night every night, but I don’t know how to deal with this.”

Josie has been co-hosting This Morning this week after posting about ‘drama’ and ‘disrespect’ when she was snubbed by Cat Deeley.

On Friday, Cat, 47, and Ben Shephard, 49, were introduced as the new permanent presenters of This Morning.

They are set to make their debut next month, fafter the departure of Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Last month, Josie spoke out about speculation about her whereabouts after fans wondered if she had left the show. She shared on Instagram: ‘Alreeet lovers, just to confirm, I’m not gone this morning.

‘You keep asking me why I left, so I thought it would be easier to clear up the rumors here. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I can’t thank you enough.’

However, during her time away from This Morning, Josie posted a series of cryptic posts, including some thoughts on taking space away from ‘drama’.

She posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “The older you get, the more you choose calm over conflict and distance over disrespect.”

‘The drama becomes intolerant of you and your peace becomes your top priority. You start surrounding yourself with people who are good for your mental health, your heart and your soul.’

Shortly after uploading the post, the mother of one quickly removed the quote from her page.

Josie couldn’t control her emotions during a call, in which grieving mother Shelley detailed her life following the death of her teenage daughter, who died aged 19.

A source said OK!: ‘Josie wears her heart on her sleeve and sometimes does things, like posting on her social media, as an instinctive reaction without thinking. She then she thinks about it later.

“She was probably hoping to come out of the jungle and be the automatic choice for the top job on This Morning after Holly left. But ITV is still trying people out. Josie is turning her back on the drama and pain of This Morning over the Holly’s departure.

Last month, inside sources revealed that Cat and Ben had landed the coveted permanent hosting roles following the departure of stalwart stars Holly and Phil.

It was alleged that Cat wanted Rylan Clark as co-host instead of Ben and “will not receive special treatment” to allow her her Monday-Thursday role on This Morning and continue her £344k-a-season role on the American dance show.

Sources revealed: ‘Cat will not receive any special treatment… She will not be given time off to film the next series of So You Think You Can Dance.’ Then she has to make that decision, she’s one or the other, end of.’

Cat is said to have “really wanted the job” but was worried about her husband Patrick Kielty’s commitments in Ireland and how they would juggle jobs.

The source continued: “Cat told her friends she wanted the job, if she could make it work.” However, she also feared that Patrick’s commitments in Ireland would make it too difficult for him to take the job. She also really wanted to do it with Rylan.