    Prince William Calls for End to War in Gaza: ‘Too Many Have Been Killed’

    Prince William Calls for End to War in Gaza: 'Too Many Have Been Killed'

    Prince William made an unprecedented royal intervention into international affairs Tuesday, as he waded into the Gaza conflict by issuing a statement calling for an end to the war.

    In a statement that will likely be interpreted as critical of Israel, which has said it intends to continue the war until it is satisfied that its aims have been fulfilled, William called for an end to the fighting and increased aid to Gaza.

    William’s forthright political remarks, made as he visited aid workers for the British Red Cross involved in the humanitarian effort in Gaza, caused some astonishment in the U.K. where the late Queen Elizabeth spent several decades avoiding making any comment on political issues, let alone offering unsolicited advice on international affairs.

